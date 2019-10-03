Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 1,780,699 Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK) by 29.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,175,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,780,699 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.27% of Takeda Pharmaceutical worth $73,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TAK. FMR LLC boosted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 9,453,973.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,563,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,063,000 after buying an additional 7,563,179 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at $60,381,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at $53,436,000. GMT Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth $32,143,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,742,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,772 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TAK traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.25. The company had a trading volume of 143,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,163. Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $21.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $54.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.02.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TAK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Takeda Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Takeda Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. The company provides medicines in various therapeutic areas comprising gastroenterology, oncology, and neuroscience; and vaccines.

