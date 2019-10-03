Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 223,970 Shares of Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in shares of Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 899,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 223,970 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 1.72% of Envestnet worth $61,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Envestnet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,343,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Envestnet by 112.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,383,000 after acquiring an additional 41,638 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Envestnet by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 86,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Envestnet by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 620,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,442,000 after acquiring an additional 146,940 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Envestnet by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Envestnet news, CEO Judson Bergman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.46, for a total value of $1,086,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 828,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,020,284.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Joshua Mayer sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total value of $34,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,135.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,456 shares of company stock valued at $9,981,429 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

ENV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Envestnet from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine cut Envestnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Envestnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.30.

Shares of ENV stock opened at $55.14 on Thursday. Envestnet Inc has a twelve month low of $46.57 and a twelve month high of $73.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $227.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Envestnet’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Envestnet Inc will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

