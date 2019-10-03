Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Prime Water Corporation operates as a provider of three- and five-gallon purified bottled water and water dispensers sold through major retailers nationwide. The Company’s water bottles can be sanitized and reused, crushed and recycled. Also, it provides water bottle exchange solution for its retail customers. It operates through two segments, Primo Bottled Water Exchange and Primo Products. Prime Water Corporation is headquartered in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on PRMW. Imperial Capital decreased their price target on Primo Water from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets set a $19.00 price objective on Primo Water and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barrington Research set a $18.00 price objective on Primo Water and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.40.

NASDAQ PRMW traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $11.77. 836 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,689. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $467.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.78. Primo Water has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $17.99.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $79.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.01 million. Primo Water had a negative net margin of 18.85% and a positive return on equity of 11.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Primo Water will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Susan E. Cates acquired 5,000 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.23 per share, with a total value of $61,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,278.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 6,459 shares of company stock valued at $77,820. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRMW. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,257,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,619,000 after acquiring an additional 44,543 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the first quarter valued at $4,509,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the first quarter valued at $560,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 24.9% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,527,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,612,000 after purchasing an additional 304,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the first quarter valued at $274,000. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

