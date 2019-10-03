Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Acquires 360 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1,367.6% in the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 66.0% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDLZ has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Mondelez International from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group set a $62.00 price target on Mondelez International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Mondelez International from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Buckingham Research increased their price target on Mondelez International from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

In related news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 40,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $2,288,568.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,355,925.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.94. 574,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,603,481. The company has a market capitalization of $79.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.81. Mondelez International Inc has a 1-year low of $38.78 and a 1-year high of $56.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.83 and a 200 day moving average of $52.96.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.91%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

