Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new position in CoreSite Realty in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in CoreSite Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in CoreSite Realty during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 33.3% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management acquired a new stake in CoreSite Realty during the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. 92.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Guggenheim set a $119.00 price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $111.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.80.

In other news, CEO Paul E. Szurek sold 3,590 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.26, for a total value of $395,833.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,263,965.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.79, for a total transaction of $80,842.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,632 shares in the company, valued at $1,577,183.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 806,340 shares of company stock worth $89,285,796 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CoreSite Realty stock traded down $2.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,779. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.49. CoreSite Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $82.64 and a fifty-two week high of $122.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $142.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.85 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is 96.44%.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

