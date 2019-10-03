Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IEMG. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 171,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,846,000 after purchasing an additional 8,962 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 16,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 86,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,453,000 after purchasing an additional 27,800 shares in the last quarter. Charter Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 25,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Research & Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 90,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,630,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IEMG traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.25. The stock had a trading volume of 574,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,790,429. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $45.35 and a 1-year high of $53.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.44.

