Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Has $885,000 Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,926 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 1,088.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 40,918,884 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,730,050,000 after buying an additional 37,474,814 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 19,074,628 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $708,180,000 after buying an additional 9,020,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,166,060 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $13,748,022,000 after buying an additional 8,635,296 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 391,492,214 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $16,552,290,000 after buying an additional 7,792,136 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,274,883 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $690,651,000 after buying an additional 6,960,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.18. 5,477,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,396,022. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $32.61 and a 12 month high of $47.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $203.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.07.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The cable giant reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Comcast had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $26.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.94%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America set a $58.00 price target on Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Comcast from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Comcast in a research note on Friday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,000 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $180,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,023.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 848 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $37,507.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,222.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.