Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Purchases 304 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,399 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.0% in the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 152,767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,855,000 after purchasing an additional 44,411 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth $959,000. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.4% in the first quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,772 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,434,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth $3,288,000. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James D. Taiclet, Jr. bought 1,354 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $376.32 per share, with a total value of $509,537.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,537.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 1,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.50, for a total value of $366,596.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,209. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,503 shares of company stock valued at $8,292,527. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LMT. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $369.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $356.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.86.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded down $8.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $376.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,170,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $109.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $384.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $350.34. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $241.18 and a fifty-two week high of $399.96.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $14.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.17 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 297.37% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $2.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 49.30%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

