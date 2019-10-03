Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Sells 13 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,210 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 13 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Truehand Inc acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Permanens Capital L.P. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 180.0% in the second quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 70 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,225.00, for a total value of $183,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,238.57, for a total value of $92,892.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,845.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,336 shares of company stock valued at $6,437,267. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,342.00 to $1,370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,378.93.

Shares of GOOG traded down $31.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,173.66. The stock had a trading volume of 580,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,329. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,201.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,171.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $849.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $970.11 and a 1-year high of $1,289.27.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. The company had revenue of $38.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.21 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 23.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $11.75 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 51.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

