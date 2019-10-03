Principal Millennials Index ETF (GENY) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 1st

Principal Millennials Index ETF (NASDAQ:GENY) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.016 per share on Friday, October 4th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st.

Shares of GENY stock traded down $2.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.91. Principal Millennials Index ETF has a 12-month low of $29.83 and a 12-month high of $39.58.

