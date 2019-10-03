Principal Price Setters Index ETF (NASDAQ:PSET) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.19 Per Share

Principal Price Setters Index ETF (NASDAQ:PSET) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.191 per share on Friday, October 4th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This is an increase from Principal Price Setters Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

NASDAQ PSET traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.54. 18 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,385. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.96 and its 200-day moving average is $37.02. Principal Price Setters Index ETF has a 1 year low of $30.50 and a 1 year high of $39.31.

Read More: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Price Setters Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Price Setters Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.