Principal U.S. Large-Cap Multi-Factor Core Index ETF (NASDAQ:PLC) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Principal U.S. Large-Cap Multi-Factor Core Index ETF (NASDAQ:PLC)’s share price was down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.98 and last traded at $23.98, approximately 294 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.76.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.43.

Featured Story: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Principal U.S. Large-Cap Multi-Factor Core Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal U.S. Large-Cap Multi-Factor Core Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.