Private Capital Group LLC Buys 230 Shares of Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD)

Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) by 132.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 290.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LAD shares. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $129.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Buckingham Research downgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Longbow Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Sunday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.44.

Lithia Motors stock traded down $2.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.89. 1,873 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,611. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.13. Lithia Motors Inc has a 52-week low of $67.90 and a 52-week high of $139.18.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors Inc will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Susan O. Cain sold 723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total value of $97,445.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,321.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kenneth E. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.27, for a total transaction of $656,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 104,203 shares in the company, valued at $13,678,727.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,173 shares of company stock worth $812,899 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

