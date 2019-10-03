Private Capital Group LLC Grows Position in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD)

Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 430 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Trade Desk by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 61,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Trade Desk by 327.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 5,279 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Trade Desk by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Trade Desk during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Trade Desk by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,466,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,215,000 after buying an additional 41,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

TTD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $206.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded Trade Desk from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Nomura upgraded Trade Desk from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. BidaskClub downgraded Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Trade Desk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Trade Desk currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.34.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total value of $1,035,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,380,918.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Vobejda sold 365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.00, for a total value of $88,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,000,948. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 475,895 shares of company stock worth $121,930,579 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTD traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $182.22. The company had a trading volume of 327,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,408. Trade Desk Inc has a 52-week low of $102.35 and a 52-week high of $289.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.91, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 2.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $226.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.75.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.51. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 17.44%. The firm had revenue of $159.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.