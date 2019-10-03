Private Capital Group LLC Increases Position in Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN)

Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Summit Hotel Properties were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,359,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,699,000 after buying an additional 123,290 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 7.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,947,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,752,000 after purchasing an additional 359,590 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 16.5% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,927,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,405,000 after purchasing an additional 413,811 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 2.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,403,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,564,000 after purchasing an additional 46,198 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 44.7% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,366,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,149,000 after purchasing an additional 730,933 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Summit Hotel Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.40.

Shares of Summit Hotel Properties stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,174. Summit Hotel Properties Inc has a 1-year low of $9.29 and a 1-year high of $13.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.41 and a 200 day moving average of $11.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $142.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.05 million. Summit Hotel Properties had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Summit Hotel Properties Inc will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Craig J. Aniszewski sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $464,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 397,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,615,790.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of April 18, 2019, the Company's portfolio consisted of 69 hotels with a total of 10,714 guestrooms located in 24 states.

