Private Capital Group LLC Sells 2,635 Shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT)

Private Capital Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) by 28.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,635 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in NY MTG TR INC/SH were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 95,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 15,988 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 123,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 19,803 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NY MTG TR INC/SH during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 228,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 32,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,102,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,838,000 after purchasing an additional 75,490 shares in the last quarter. 44.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NYMT shares. Maxim Group set a $7.00 price objective on NY MTG TR INC/SH and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Nomura increased their price objective on NY MTG TR INC/SH from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH in a report on Monday, September 23rd. BidaskClub raised NY MTG TR INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised NY MTG TR INC/SH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NY MTG TR INC/SH has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:NYMT traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $6.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 441,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,517,976. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.15. NY MTG TR INC/SH has a 1 year low of $5.58 and a 1 year high of $6.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.59, a current ratio of 116.34 and a quick ratio of 116.34.

NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.08). NY MTG TR INC/SH had a net margin of 18.56% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $25.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.90 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that NY MTG TR INC/SH will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.29%. NY MTG TR INC/SH’s payout ratio is currently 93.02%.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes structured multi-family property investments, such as multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities and preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; residential mortgage loans, including distressed residential mortgage loans, non- qualified mortgage loans, second mortgages, and other residential mortgage loans; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; and other mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets.

