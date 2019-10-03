Private Capital Group LLC Takes $44,000 Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 7,027.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,313,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,908,109,000 after purchasing an additional 34,817,690 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,818,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519,216 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 323.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,228,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,720 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 30,251.7% in the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,436,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,814 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 232.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,110,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,932,000 after purchasing an additional 777,174 shares during the period.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:SHV traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,381,648. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.58 and a 200-day moving average of $110.53. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $110.03 and a 12 month high of $110.67.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Read More: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.