Private Capital Group LLC Takes Position in Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,272,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Papa John’s Int’l by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,025,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,571,000 after buying an additional 75,349 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Papa John’s Int’l by 267.1% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,270,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,262,000 after buying an additional 924,298 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Papa John’s Int’l by 1,073.1% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 679,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,393,000 after buying an additional 621,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Papa John’s Int’l by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 561,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,101,000 after buying an additional 149,400 shares during the last quarter. 92.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PZZA traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $52.48. 167,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 853,447. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.72 and a 200-day moving average of $48.33. Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.29 and a twelve month high of $60.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.17, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.41.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Papa John’s Int’l had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $399.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PZZA shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.25.

In related news, major shareholder John H. Schnatter sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $4,280,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,409,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,530,152.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder John H. Schnatter sold 475,861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.22, for a total transaction of $20,566,712.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,785,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,837,176.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

