Private Capital Group LLC Trims Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Private Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 824 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,685,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,806,520 shares in the last quarter. Corvex Management LP grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Corvex Management LP now owns 20,563,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,505,000 after buying an additional 4,870,924 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,112,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,767,000 after buying an additional 441,381 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,311,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,737,000 after buying an additional 172,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 137.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,236,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,458,000 after buying an additional 1,874,296 shares in the last quarter. 82.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other MGM Resorts International news, insider Atif Rafiq bought 8,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.55 per share, with a total value of $250,126.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,126.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary Christine Gay sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $151,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

MGM traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.38. 1,055,520 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,203,860. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.58. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $21.61 and a 12-month high of $31.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.49.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a “negative” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. MGM Resorts International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

