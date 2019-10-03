Private Capital Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Private Capital Group LLC decreased its position in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 53.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,589,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,518,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,001 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 13,836,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,255,514,000 after acquiring an additional 62,409 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,179,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,695,000 after acquiring an additional 59,949 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,423,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,410,000 after acquiring an additional 580,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,497,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,347,000 after acquiring an additional 95,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COF traded down $2.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.66. 726,806 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,019,086. Capital One Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $69.90 and a fifty-two week high of $98.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $42.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.05.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.53. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jory A. Berson sold 9,329 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $867,597.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,519,829. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 8,212 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.03, for a total value of $780,386.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,679 shares in the company, valued at $8,047,045.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, July 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $141.00 price target on Capital One Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.89.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

