Private Trust Co. NA Boosts Stock Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,508 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for 1.3% of Private Trust Co. NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $32,000. MRA Associates USA LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter valued at $47,000. 69.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,200 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.05, for a total transaction of $2,024,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,511,266.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Edward P. Decker sold 22,908 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.15, for a total transaction of $5,203,552.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,839,962.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,508 shares of company stock valued at $39,076,428 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HD has been the subject of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $229.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.78.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded down $5.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $226.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,482,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,654,379. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.39. The stock has a market cap of $251.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $158.09 and a 12 month high of $235.49.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $30.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.98 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 1,179.69%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.05 EPS. Analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 55.01%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

