Private Trust Co. NA Buys 274 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1,367.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.10. The stock had a trading volume of 613,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,603,481. Mondelez International Inc has a 12 month low of $38.78 and a 12 month high of $56.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 46.91%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MDLZ. BidaskClub upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup set a $60.00 target price on Mondelez International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 target price on Mondelez International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

In related news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 40,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $2,288,568.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,355,925.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

