Private Trust Co. NA Buys 988 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,477 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Target were worth $2,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

In other news, insider Cathy R. Smith sold 8,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total transaction of $878,212.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 11,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $1,055,801.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,369 shares of company stock valued at $9,751,164. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $112.00 target price on Target and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $115.00 target price on Target and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. KeyCorp increased their target price on Target from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on Target from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.97.

NYSE TGT traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $105.58. The company had a trading volume of 434,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,922,146. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.79 and its 200 day moving average is $87.35. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $60.15 and a 52-week high of $110.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $18.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Target had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 4.10%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

Target announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 19th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 9.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.