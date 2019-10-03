Private Trust Co. NA Decreases Stake in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Private Trust Co. NA lowered its holdings in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,198 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams accounts for 0.8% of Private Trust Co. NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,262,410 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,328,290,000 after purchasing an additional 51,401 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,530,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,534,464,000 after acquiring an additional 90,828 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 5.0% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,473,036 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $634,451,000 after acquiring an additional 70,460 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Group LP increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 11.7% during the first quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 985,589 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $424,503,000 after acquiring an additional 103,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 6.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 940,308 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $430,934,000 after acquiring an additional 53,369 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

SHW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $600.00 price objective on Sherwin-Williams and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $526.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $528.95.

NYSE:SHW traded down $5.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $539.40. 284,303 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,583. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $531.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $475.23. Sherwin-Williams Co has a one year low of $355.28 and a one year high of $554.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $50.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.26.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.35 by $0.22. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 48.92% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.73 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 21.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.39%.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider David B. Sewell sold 4,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.52, for a total transaction of $2,323,985.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,220,326.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 5,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total value of $2,710,956.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,197,906.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,121 shares of company stock valued at $6,134,153 in the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

