Private Trust Co. NA Grows Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 140.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 168,469 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,815,000 after purchasing an additional 98,536 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,017,879 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $101,595,000 after purchasing an additional 12,651 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 27.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,787 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,561,000 after purchasing an additional 20,724 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 15.7% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 56,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,669,000 after purchasing an additional 7,712 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Yum! Brands news, VP David Eric Russell sold 5,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.33, for a total value of $669,029.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David W. Gibbs sold 1,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $175,504.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,867 shares in the company, valued at $4,881,958.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,953 shares of company stock worth $2,653,229. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

YUM traded down $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.27. 620,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,793,855. The stock has a market cap of $34.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.51. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.53 and a twelve month high of $119.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.32.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.29% and a negative return on equity of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.00%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on YUM shares. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands to $112.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Longbow Research lowered shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.65.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

