Private Trust Co. NA Has $13.53 Million Stock Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Private Trust Co. NA reduced its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 1.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 210,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,003 shares during the quarter. Kellogg accounts for approximately 2.7% of Private Trust Co. NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $13,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kellogg in the second quarter worth $54,543,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Kellogg by 12.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,523,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,920,000 after purchasing an additional 623,700 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Kellogg by 275.8% in the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 815,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,694,000 after purchasing an additional 598,580 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Kellogg by 31.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,978,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,970,000 after purchasing an additional 472,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB bought a new stake in Kellogg in the second quarter worth $19,925,000. 88.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kellogg alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total transaction of $5,498,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 600,000 shares of company stock worth $36,304,000 in the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of K stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.23. The stock had a trading volume of 59,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,209. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.52. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $51.34 and a 52-week high of $72.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. Kellogg had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 41.91%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Kellogg’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 52.66%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on K. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity restated an “average” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Barclays set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Kellogg and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.33.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Further Reading: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.