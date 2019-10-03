Private Trust Co. NA Has $3.23 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Private Trust Co. NA decreased its holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 22.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,834 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 26,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 4,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 64,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 15,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $30.50 to $29.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Raymond James lowered shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. DZ Bank raised shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.42.

NYSE:BAC traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.01. 32,103,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,292,056. Bank of America Corp has a 12 month low of $22.66 and a 12 month high of $31.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.20 and a 200 day moving average of $28.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $259.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.57.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $23.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.13 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 25.52% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $30.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 5,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $63,258.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

