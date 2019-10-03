Private Trust Co. NA Invests $1.84 Million in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of L3Harris in the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris in the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. bought a new position in shares of L3Harris in the 2nd quarter worth $228,000. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LHX traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $202.89. The stock had a trading volume of 55,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,571,317. L3Harris has a 12 month low of $123.24 and a 12 month high of $217.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $211.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $46.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.94.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.14. L3Harris had a return on equity of 29.39% and a net margin of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. L3Harris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.19%.

In other L3Harris news, CEO William M. Brown sold 106,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.82, for a total transaction of $22,143,636.64. Also, CEO William M. Brown sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.07, for a total value of $27,439,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 11,800 shares of company stock worth $2,402,722 and have sold 511,068 shares worth $108,033,097. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LHX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on L3Harris from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on L3Harris in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research initiated coverage on L3Harris in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $204.70 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on L3Harris from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on L3Harris from $220.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. L3Harris currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.79.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

