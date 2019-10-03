Private Trust Co. NA Reduces Stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Private Trust Co. NA decreased its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,786 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for 0.8% of Private Trust Co. NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Delphi Private Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MA stock traded down $7.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $263.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,796,409. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Inc has a one year low of $171.89 and a one year high of $293.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 135.02% and a net margin of 42.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.34%.

In other news, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $275.71 per share, for a total transaction of $413,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,645.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 23,850 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.47, for a total value of $6,665,359.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,102,262 shares in the company, valued at $31,329,219,161.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 140,143 shares of company stock worth $38,535,340. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Mastercard from $288.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Mastercard from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Nomura raised their price target on Mastercard from $282.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Mastercard from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Mastercard from $261.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.09.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

