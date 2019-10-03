Private Trust Co. NA Reduces Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Private Trust Co. NA lowered its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,031 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises about 0.9% of Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Founders Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 3.9% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 10,887 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Stryker by 4.6% during the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,939 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Stryker by 2.4% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 39,890 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,201,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the second quarter worth about $1,366,000. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Stryker by 19.3% during the second quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 2,111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. 72.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. BTIG Research set a $228.00 target price on shares of Stryker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $219.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.89.

In related news, insider Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.88, for a total value of $960,636.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 155,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,109,662.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.16, for a total transaction of $578,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,418,763.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,637 shares of company stock worth $11,240,206. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SYK traded down $5.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $207.31. 55,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,074,765. The company has a market cap of $79.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.83. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $144.75 and a fifty-two week high of $223.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $217.92 and its 200-day moving average is $202.11.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.45%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

