Private Trust Co. NA Sells 960 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Private Trust Co. NA lessened its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 960 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF worth $2,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 19,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 880,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,541,000 after acquiring an additional 22,383 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 32,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $968,000. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $274,000.

CWB stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.54. 29,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 828,392. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.64. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $45.13 and a 1-year high of $54.22.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 5.3%.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

