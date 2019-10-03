PRIZM Tops 1-Day Volume of $219,759.00 (PZM)

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. PRIZM has a market capitalization of $18.12 million and $219,759.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PRIZM coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00004213 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, PRIZM has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8,178.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.54 or 0.02714106 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00011563 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001707 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003370 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005202 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 32% against the dollar and now trades at $30.37 or 0.00370624 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007993 BTC.

About PRIZM

PZM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 20th, 2017. PRIZM’s total supply is 99,590,293 coins and its circulating supply is 52,502,900 coins. PRIZM’s official website is en.prizm.club. PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PRIZM Coin Trading

PRIZM can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRIZM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PRIZM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

