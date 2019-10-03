Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PLD. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI set a $80.00 price target on Prologis and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Prologis from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup set a $86.00 price target on Prologis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Prologis from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Prologis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.68.

Get Prologis alerts:

PLD traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.51. The company had a trading volume of 91,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,193,342. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.83. The company has a market cap of $53.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.01. Prologis has a 1 year low of $55.21 and a 1 year high of $86.94.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $700.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.19 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 55.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prologis will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Eugene F. Reilly sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total transaction of $1,021,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,178.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas S. Olinger sold 13,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $1,073,444.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,699,860.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prologis during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Prologis during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in Prologis during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Prologis during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Prologis by 1,772.2% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. 95.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading: What are gap-down stocks?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.