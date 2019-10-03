ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Stock Price Down 5.7%

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO)’s stock price dropped 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.03 and last traded at $16.22, approximately 5,028,300 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 3,580,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.20.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.67.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCO. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 446.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 289,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 236,612 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 1st quarter valued at about $290,000.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Company Profile (NYSEARCA:UCO)

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

