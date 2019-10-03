ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity (NYSEARCA:CMD) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $76.64

ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity (NYSEARCA:CMD) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $76.64 and traded as high as $70.59. ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity shares last traded at $70.43, with a volume of 5,769 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMD. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.64.

ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity (NYSEARCA:CMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $239.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.07 million. ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share.

ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort DJ-AIG Commodity is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of The Dow Jones-UBS Commodity Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Commodity Index allows investors to track the commodity futures market.

