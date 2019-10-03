Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $73.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.35% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Prosperity Bancshares have outperformed the industry so far this year. The company has a decent earnings surprise history. The bank has surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters. The deal to acquire LegacyTexas Financial will be accretive to earnings in 2020 and lead to cost savings too. Further, improving asset quality, and solid loan and deposit balances are likely to support profitability in the quarters ahead. Moreover, steady capital deployment actions reflect strong balance sheet position and will enhance shareholder value. Nevertheless, weakness in mortgage banking business and pressure on margins (due to lower yields) will likely have an adverse impact on revenue growth to some extent. Additionally, mounting operating expenses remain a concern and might hurt bottom-line growth to some extent.”

Several other analysts also recently commented on PB. Stephens set a $74.00 target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Raymond James raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.71 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.24.

PB stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $68.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,654. Prosperity Bancshares has a twelve month low of $57.01 and a twelve month high of $75.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.36.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 38.27% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $184.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, EVP Robert J. Dowdell sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total value of $497,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.39 per share, with a total value of $643,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 148,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,583,614.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

