Prudential PLC Boosts Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Prudential PLC grew its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,300 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 16,131 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $5,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 2nd quarter worth $225,864,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 489.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,152,889 shares of the software company’s stock worth $187,805,000 after purchasing an additional 957,445 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,249,141 shares of the software company’s stock worth $366,384,000 after purchasing an additional 492,665 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,712,880 shares of the software company’s stock worth $441,928,000 after purchasing an additional 484,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,152,280 shares of the software company’s stock worth $513,507,000 after purchasing an additional 384,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADSK stock traded down $2.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.74. The stock had a trading volume of 24,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,956,916. The business’s fifty day moving average is $147.59 and its 200-day moving average is $160.99. The firm has a market cap of $31.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,293.64, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.84. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.72 and a 1-year high of $178.95.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The software company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $796.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.00 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 1.95% and a negative return on equity of 59.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADSK shares. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $184.00 price objective (down from $196.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Autodesk to $175.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $149.00 price objective (down from $164.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Sunday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.48.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 856 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.25, for a total value of $130,326.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

