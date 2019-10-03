Prudential PLC Buys 31,758 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Prudential PLC increased its stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 132,619 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,758 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $7,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in TJX Companies by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 297,388 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $15,730,000 after purchasing an additional 40,982 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 144.8% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,102 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 7,159 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III now owns 129,698 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $6,858,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,315,274 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $228,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Shares of TJX traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.48. The stock had a trading volume of 94,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,048,355. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. TJX Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $41.49 and a 52 week high of $57.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.55 and a 200 day moving average of $53.73. The company has a market cap of $66.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.68.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62. The firm had revenue of $9.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 57.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 43.60%.

Several analysts have commented on TJX shares. MKM Partners set a $62.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Nomura upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America set a $65.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.28.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.