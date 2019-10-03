Prudential PLC Buys Shares of 740,424 Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA)

Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 740,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,954,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ECA. Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Encana by 85.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Encana by 193.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,473 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Encana during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Addison Capital Co bought a new stake in Encana during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Encana by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 10,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Encana in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Encana in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Encana from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Encana from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Encana from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.55.

Shares of ECA stock traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $4.30. The stock had a trading volume of 824,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,307,852. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.98. Encana Corp has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $13.48.

Encana (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Encana had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 10.76%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Encana Corp will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.0188 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Encana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.30%.

In related news, CEO Douglas James Suttles purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.19 per share, with a total value of $41,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,212 shares in the company, valued at $813,748.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Gordon Shaw purchased 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.45 per share, for a total transaction of $71,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $133,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 66,000 shares of company stock worth $276,200. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

