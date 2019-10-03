Prudential PLC Decreases Stake in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK)

Prudential PLC reduced its position in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 296,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 29,474 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned approximately 0.05% of Teck Resources worth $6,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 11,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Teck Resources by 6.3% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Teck Resources by 18.0% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Teck Resources by 2.2% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 38,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Teck Resources by 19.8% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 5,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TECK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Teck Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Clarkson Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

Shares of Teck Resources stock traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $15.21. The company had a trading volume of 946,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,629,601. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.48. Teck Resources Ltd has a 52 week low of $15.30 and a 52 week high of $25.75.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 8.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teck Resources Ltd will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.0376 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.78%.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

