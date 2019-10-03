Prudential PLC Grows Holdings in CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI)

Prudential PLC increased its position in CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 413,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,292 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $4,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in CNH Industrial by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its stake in CNH Industrial by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 9,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CNH Industrial by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in CNH Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in CNH Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. 20.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CNHI traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.77. 68,652 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,357,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 4.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.38. CNH Industrial NV has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $12.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.05 and its 200 day moving average is $10.09.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 3.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CNH Industrial NV will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CNHI shares. Stephens set a $10.00 price target on CNH Industrial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine downgraded CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank upgraded CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on CNH Industrial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded CNH Industrial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.70.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, and buses worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Agricultural Equipment, Construction Equipment, Commercial Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.

