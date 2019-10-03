Prudential PLC Has $4.87 Million Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 903.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 443,006 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 398,868 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $4,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in General Electric by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 648,159,140 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,805,671,000 after purchasing an additional 8,989,832 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 512,742,827 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,383,800,000 after buying an additional 9,483,976 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 49.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 450,426,526 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,499,762,000 after buying an additional 148,979,851 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 26.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 365,565,828 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,838,441,000 after buying an additional 76,193,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.3% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 112,158,363 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,177,663,000 after buying an additional 364,061 shares in the last quarter. 59.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GE traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.48. The stock had a trading volume of 19,568,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,570,496. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.09. General Electric has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $13.78.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. General Electric had a negative net margin of 15.38% and a positive return on equity of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $28.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.05 per share, for a total transaction of $45,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,325. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie Seidman purchased 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.80 per share, for a total transaction of $50,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 801,068 shares of company stock worth $6,954,745. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GE. Credit Suisse Group set a $11.00 price objective on shares of General Electric and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $5.00 price target on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.89.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

