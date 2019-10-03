Prudential PLC Has $5.22 Million Stock Position in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Prudential PLC grew its stake in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Polaris Industries were worth $5,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PII. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,602,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,961,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 7,433.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 288,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,822,000 after purchasing an additional 284,399 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 353.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 284,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,987,000 after purchasing an additional 221,485 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,135,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,703,000 after purchasing an additional 189,995 shares during the period. 76.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on PII. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Polaris Industries from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Polaris Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Polaris Industries from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upgraded shares of Polaris Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Polaris Industries to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.85.

Shares of PII traded down $2.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $84.71. The stock had a trading volume of 5,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,282. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.49 and a 200 day moving average of $88.27. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Polaris Industries Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.27 and a 52 week high of $103.19.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Polaris Industries had a return on equity of 45.12% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Polaris Industries Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Polaris Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.20%.

Polaris Industries Profile

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

