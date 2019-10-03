Prudential PLC Increases Stock Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Prudential PLC raised its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,982 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $7,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HDB. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $656,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 26,555 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 4.6% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,201,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $486,971,000 after buying an additional 184,297 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 7.3% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 465,914 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,004,000 after buying an additional 31,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.37% of the company’s stock.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Shares of HDFC Bank stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,684,542. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $42.72 and a 12-month high of $65.89. The company has a market capitalization of $102.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.27.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.03). HDFC Bank had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HDB shares. Nomura downgraded HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.63 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded HDFC Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.82.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.