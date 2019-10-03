Prudential PLC Takes Position in Sogou Inc (NYSE:SOGO)

Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sogou Inc (NYSE:SOGO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 910,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,731,000. Prudential PLC owned approximately 0.23% of Sogou as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Sogou during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sogou during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sogou during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sogou by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 9,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sogou during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Sogou alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on SOGO. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Sogou in a report on Monday, August 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.90 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sogou from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sogou from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $5.50 to $4.12 in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $4.00 price target on shares of Sogou and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Sogou from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Sogou has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.96.

Sogou stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.93. The stock had a trading volume of 49,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,160. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.38. Sogou Inc has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $7.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.73.

Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $303.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.00 million. Sogou had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Research analysts predict that Sogou Inc will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

About Sogou

Sogou Inc provides search and search-related services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Sogou Search, a search engine; and Sogou Input Method, a Chinese language input software for PC and mobile users. It also offers search and search-related advertising services; Internet value-added services related to the operation of Web games and mobile games developed by third parties; and online reading services, as well as other products and services, including smart hardware products.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sogou Inc (NYSE:SOGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Sogou Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sogou and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.