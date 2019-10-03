PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

PSB has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup upgraded PS Business Parks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

Get PS Business Parks alerts:

PSB traded up $2.88 on Wednesday, hitting $182.79. 2,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,075. PS Business Parks has a 12 month low of $120.21 and a 12 month high of $186.14. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $179.13 and its 200-day moving average is $167.28.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $107.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.10 million. PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 35.70%. On average, equities research analysts predict that PS Business Parks will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PS Business Parks news, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.68, for a total value of $325,224.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 9.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 40.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,362,000 after purchasing an additional 17,305 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 36.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 49.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,991,000 after purchasing an additional 10,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 26.9% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

About PS Business Parks

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of December 31, 2018, the Company wholly owned 28.2 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,050 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

Featured Article: Options Trading

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for PS Business Parks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PS Business Parks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.