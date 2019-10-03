Publix Super Markets Inc. (OTCMKTS:PUSH) Increases Dividend to $0.30 Per Share

Publix Super Markets Inc. (OTCMKTS:PUSH) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This is an increase from Publix Super Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Publix Super Markets stock remained flat at $$20.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.00.

Publix Super Markets (OTCMKTS:PUSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter.

About Publix Super Markets

Publix Super Markets, Inc engages in the operations of retail food supermarkets in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Tennessee, and North Carolina. It sells grocery products, including dairy, deli, bakery, meat and seafood; health and beauty care; general merchandise; pharmaceutical; and other products.

