Puma VCT 10 PLC (LON:PUMX) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 26 Per Share

Puma VCT 10 PLC (LON:PUMX) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 26 ($0.34) per share on Friday, October 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 38.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This is a positive change from Puma VCT 10’s previous dividend of $6.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of PUMX traded up GBX 0.29 ($0.00) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 67 ($0.88). Puma VCT 10 has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.67 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 71 ($0.93). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 59.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.51 million and a PE ratio of -335.00.

