Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 17th.

NASDAQ:PRPL traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.67. 5,017 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,865. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.60. Purple Innovation has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $11.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.84 million, a P/E ratio of -13.08 and a beta of -0.43.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $103.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.90 million. Purple Innovation had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 275.80%. On average, analysts forecast that Purple Innovation will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 97,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.67 per share, for a total transaction of $750,639.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 263,026 shares of company stock worth $2,082,224 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cpwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the 2nd quarter valued at $567,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 7,879 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 1,705.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 10,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.74% of the company’s stock.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, platform bases, and foundations. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers.

