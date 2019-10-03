PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,571 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,034 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in PVH were worth $3,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in PVH by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,136,732 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $770,060,000 after buying an additional 29,061 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in PVH by 13.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,692,951 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $938,155,000 after buying an additional 936,855 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in PVH by 7.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,681,044 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $529,929,000 after buying an additional 383,485 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in PVH by 54.3% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,001,404 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $284,053,000 after buying an additional 1,055,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in PVH by 75.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,455,221 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $137,721,000 after buying an additional 627,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PVH stock traded down $2.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.59. 20,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,416,532. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.43. PVH Corp has a 12-month low of $67.41 and a 12-month high of $141.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.40.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The textile maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. PVH had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PVH Corp will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. This is a positive change from PVH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.56%.

In related news, Director Henry Nasella purchased 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.37 per share, with a total value of $502,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Emanuel Chirico purchased 133,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.99 per share, for a total transaction of $9,985,293.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup set a $81.00 price target on PVH and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America cut their price target on PVH from $115.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on PVH from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Cowen dropped their price objective on PVH from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a $117.00 price objective on PVH and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.50.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

